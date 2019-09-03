Leeds station to shut down on morning of Abbey Dash race

Ongoing works to improve Leeds station mean trains will be severly disrupted over a weekend in October.

Network Rail is advising passengers to check before they travel on the weekend of October 26-27 as work continues on the construction of platform zero.

-> This is what is being built at Leeds station and when construction will finish

Some services will not operate and others will run a reduced timetable.

On Sunday morning - the day of the Leeds Abbey Dash race - there will be no trains in or out of Leeds station, with rail replacement buses in place across all routes.

Runners of the 10k race between the city centre and Kirkstall Abbey, and those who will be supporting them, are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

Platform zero, set to open in 2021, is being constructed on land currently occupied by the outdoor long-stay car park.

Network Rail say it will provide more space for trains at Leeds station, resulting in improved punctuality.

A redesigned and simpler track layout of platforms one to six and improvements to the signalling across the entire station are also taking place.

Chris Montgomery, Major Programme Director for Network Rail, said: “When platform zero comes into use in 2021, it will benefit not only those passengers travelling to and from Leeds, but services across the region, as it takes the pressure off the station and reduces the impact of knock on delays.

"The work we are doing at Leeds will have an impact on services throughout the weekend of 26/27 October and we would like to apologise for any disruption or inconvenience this may cause.

"We wish to thank passengers for their patience whilst this work is carried out.”

-> Calls to reopen Leeds' other city centre train station

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators using Leeds station said: “We would like to take this opportunity to let passengers know that there will be changes to services as Network Rail continues work to improve Leeds station.

“We would advise anyone planning on travelling to, from or through Leeds on Saturday, 26 and Sunday, 27 October to check their journey in advance.

"We continue to work with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum and we would like to thank all those impacted for their patience."

Which services are affected?

LNER

No trains will run on Sunday before 11:40.

Northern

On Sunday, buses replace trains between Leeds and:

Wakefield Westgate / Wakefield Kirkgate

Castleford

Shipley

Bradford Interchange

Selby

Church Fenton

TransPennine Express

From 23:40 on Saturday until 11:40 on Sunday, no TransPennine Express trains will call at Leeds. Services will be amended to start from / terminate at Huddersfield / Selby / York.

Replacement buses will run between Huddersfield and York, and also between Huddersfield and Selby.

CrossCountry

On Sunday, buses will replace trains between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate / York

East Midlands Railway

On Sunday, the 09:50 and 10:50 Leeds to London St Pancras International will start from Sheffield.