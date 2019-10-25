Leeds station closure: Everything you need to know this weekend

What's happening to the trains?

From Saturday, October 26 to Sunday 27, there will be there will be a reduced timetable in place and at certain times there will be no services at all to and from Leeds Station.

Network Rail has advised passengers to check the reduced timetable before they travel on Saturday.

Leeds station closures will affect passengers this weekend.

On Sunday there will be no trains running across the Leeds network until 11.40am - which will affect runners heading to the Abbey Dash race, starting at 9.30am.

Rail replacement buses will be in place to and from Leeds towards all Bradford stations, York, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Pontefract.

Leeds stations using replacement bus services are:

- Bramley

- New Pudsey

- Kirkstall Forge

- Burley Park

- Headingley

- Cross Gates

- Garforth

- East Garforth

- Micklefield

- Cottingley

- Morley

Northern services between Leeds and Horsforth will be replacement buses all day.

Network Rail has warned that that the first train services will be 'extremely busy' until 1.45pm.

The south entrance doors will also be closed from 10pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday.

Which other services are affected?

LNER

No trains will run on Sunday before 11.40am.

TransPennine Express

From 11.40pm on Saturday until 11.40am on Sunday, no TransPennine Express trains will call at Leeds. Services will be amended to start from / terminate at Huddersfield / Selby / York.

Replacement buses will run between Huddersfield and York, and also between Huddersfield and Selby.

CrossCountry

On Sunday, buses will replace trains between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate / York.

East Midlands Railway

On Sunday, the 9.50am and 10.50am Leeds to London St Pancras International will start from Sheffield.

Why is it happening?

Platform zero, set to open in 2021, is being constructed on land currently occupied by the outdoor long-stay car park.

Network Rail say it will provide more space for trains at Leeds station, resulting in improved punctuality.

A redesigned and simpler track layout of platforms one to six and improvements to the signalling across the entire station are also taking place.

Chris Montgomery, Major Programme Director for Network Rail, said: “When platform zero comes into use in 2021, it will benefit not only those passengers travelling to and from Leeds, but services across the region, as it takes the pressure off the station and reduces the impact of knock on delays.

"The work we are doing at Leeds will have an impact on services throughout the weekend of 26/27 October and we would like to apologise for any disruption or inconvenience this may cause.