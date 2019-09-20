Leeds rush-hour buses delayed by up to an HOUR 'due to Youth Strike For Climate Change Protest March'

Have your say

Buses in Leeds are currently delayed by up to an hour due to significant disruption caused by a climate change protest, First West Yorkshire said.

In a tweet, the company said: "Delays up to 60 minutes to Services that operate through Leeds City Centre, due to Youth Strike For Climate Change Protest March which caused significant disruption 2,3,3a 12 13 13A"

Thousands gathered in the city centre at lunch time to protest.

They later moved through Leeds city centre, causing traffic to build in the area.

In a later tweet, First said: "Friday early Peak-Time traffic is now affecting all services. Routes operating to/from Leeds worst affected due to earlier disruptions in Leeds City Centre. Service 508 currently up to 55 minute delay on some journeys and 35 minutes on other routes."

Passengers were advised to give extra time for their journeys around Leeds.