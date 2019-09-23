Leeds rush-hour buses delayed after Holbeck crash and Moortown signal failure

Have your say

A number of bus services in Leeds are delayed during rush hour after a crash and signal failures.

First Bus services 51 and 52 are being diverted in Holbeck after a crash blocked the junction at Top Moor Side.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Cemetery Road at 5.56am this morning, blocking the slip road onto the M621.

One male was injured but his condition is not believed to be serious.

51 and 52 services are diverting via Domestic Street, Pleasant Street, Stocks Hill, Nineveh Road, Jack Lane back on route Dewsbury Road.

A traffic signal failure at Moortown Corner is also causing delays to First Bus services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13 and 13A.

