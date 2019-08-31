Leeds roads closed for family cycling event - full list of closures here

Roads in Leeds will be closed to motorists for a family cycling event on Sunday, September 1.

The free cycling festival 'Let's Ride Leeds 2019' starts from 11am until 3pm and is run by British Cycling and HSBC in partnership with Leeds Council.

It means that some roads around Leeds will be closed from 6am until 6pm.

Here is the list of road closures in full:

Cookridge Street

From Portland Gate to The Headrow

Great George Street

From Calverley Street to Dudley Way

St Anne’s Street

From Dudley Way to Albion Street

The Headrow (Eastbound)

From Calverley Street to Albion Street

The Headrow (Westbound)

From Cookridge Street to Calverley Street

Albion Street

From The Headrow to Merrion Street

Merrion Street

From Albion Street to Wade Lane

Wade Lane

The whole

Lovell Park Road

From Wade Lane to Grafton Street

Lovell Park Road (Northbound)

From Grafton Street to Oatland Drive

Oatland Lane (Northbound)

From Oatland Drive to Oatland Road

Servia Hill (Northbound)

From Oatland Road to Servia Road

Servia Hill

From Servia Road to St Mark’s Road

St Marks Road

The whole

Cathcart Street

Rampart Road

From Cathcart Street to Woodhouse Lane

Clarendon Road

From Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane

Willow Terrace Road

Frrom Vernon Road to Calverley Street

Portland Way

The whole

Portland Crescent

The whole

Portland Gate

The whole