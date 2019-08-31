Leeds roads closed for family cycling event - full list of closures

Roads in Leeds will be closed to motorists for a family cycling event on Sunday, September 1.
The free cycling festival 'Let's Ride Leeds 2019' starts from 11am until 3pm and is run by British Cycling and HSBC in partnership with Leeds Council.
It means that some roads around Leeds will be closed from 6am until 6pm.
Here is the list of road closures in full:
Cookridge Street
From Portland Gate to The Headrow
Great George Street
From Calverley Street to Dudley Way
St Anne’s Street
From Dudley Way to Albion Street
The Headrow (Eastbound)
From Calverley Street to Albion Street
The Headrow (Westbound)
From Cookridge Street to Calverley Street
Albion Street
From The Headrow to Merrion Street
Merrion Street
From Albion Street to Wade Lane
Wade Lane
The whole
Lovell Park Road
From Wade Lane to Grafton Street
Lovell Park Road (Northbound)
From Grafton Street to Oatland Drive
Oatland Lane (Northbound)
From Oatland Drive to Oatland Road
Servia Hill (Northbound)
From Oatland Road to Servia Road
Servia Hill
From Servia Road to St Mark’s Road
St Marks Road
The whole
Cathcart Street
Rampart Road
From Cathcart Street to Woodhouse Lane
Clarendon Road
From Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane
Willow Terrace Road
Frrom Vernon Road to Calverley Street
Portland Way
The whole
Portland Crescent
The whole
Portland Gate
The whole