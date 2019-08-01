Leeds news LIVE: Man rescued from River Aire near city centre, plus latest news, travel, traffic and weather updates Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog. Stay with us for the latest on the M62, M1 and M621, as well as local traffic, news and weather updates. Please refresh for the latest updates. Overcrowding on Leeds peak times trains described as "frightening" - and things might get worse this autumn