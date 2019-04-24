Leeds news LIVE: Delays after two crashes on M62 and caravan overturns An overturned caravan on the M62 (Photo: @WYP_TrafficDave) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog, where we will bring you the latest Leeds news, traffic, travel and weather updates throughout the day. Please refresh for the latest updates. Motorists hit by delays after horses stray onto M62 and M1 near Leeds Truck overturns after trying to fit under low bridge on Yorkshire road