Leeds city centre traffic chaos as broken down bus causes 90 MINUTE delays

A broken down bus in Leeds city centre has caused delays and disruption of up to 90 minutes, First Bus said.

In a tweet at around 2pm, First said: "Broken down Yorkshire Tiger bus on Mill Hill, Services unable to access Boar Lane towards the train station."

The bus breakdown caused widespread delays in the city centre.

In a new update at 6pm, First bus told passengers to expect cancellations and delays of up to 90 minutes to services.

First said: "Boar Lane/Mill Hill open after Yorkshire Tiger bus recovered.

"Services in the City Centre still experiencing delays of up to 1 Hour 30 minutes. Some shortened journeys and cancellations expected."

The breakdown was on Mill Hill, outside Leeds station.

The road is a popular bus route through the centre and has caused disruption for hundreds of passengers this afternoon.