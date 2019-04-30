Leeds bus stop closures during Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Have your say

Here is the full list of bus stop closures during this year's Tour de Yorkshire 2019.

According to information released by WY Metro, some bus stops will be suspended during the event and not reopened for the rest of the day.

These are the bus stops that will be closed and which services it will effect.

Albion Street J4

This will affect the 1 to Beeston.

Albion Street J3

This will affect the 1 to Holt Park.

Bishopgate Street Z1

This will affect the 1 to Holt Park.

Boar Lane P6

This will affect the 19 and 19A to Garforth.

Boar Lane T9

This will affect the Park and Ride (PR1) to Elland Road.

All stops on Burley Road (from Park Lane to Willow Road)

This road will be closed at the junction with Westgate all day.

Bus services will divert via Kirkstall Road A65.

City Square P5

This will affect the 5 to Halton Moor.

Corn Exchange K5

This will affect the 5 to Halton Moor.

Corn Exchange K6

This will affect the 19 and 19A to Garforth.

Duncan Street K17

This will affect the 19 19A to Ireland Wood/Tinshill.

Eastgate G1

This will affect the 42 to Fearnville.

Eastgate G3

This will affect the X26 and X27 to Thorpe Park.

Eastgate G5

This will affect the 49 to Bramley and the 50 and 50A to Horsforth.

Infirmary Street H

This will affect the 42 to Fearnville and the X26 and X27 to Thorpe Park.

Infirmary Street D

This will affect the X26 and X27 to Thorpe Park.

King Street W4

This will affect the 11E to Pudsey, 14 to Pudsey and 15 to Old Farnley.

Kirkstall Road A65 (junction with Abbey Road)

Stops are not closed but delays are expected to bus services along this road between 4.20pm and 5.20pm due to rolling road closures.

Leeds Bus Station

Due to diversions, the 34/34 to Otley will not be stopping at the usual stop in the bus station.

Likewise, the 60 to Keighley will not be stopping at the usual stop in the bus station.

The 72 to Bradford will not be stopping at the usual stop in the bus station.

The X6 to Bradford will not be stopping at the usual stop in the bus station.

The 508 to Halifax will not be stopping at the usual stop in the bus station.

Neville Street Z3

This will affect the 1 to Beeston.

Stanningley Road A647

No bus stops will be served on Stanningley Road between Henconner Lane and Ledgard Way between 4.20pm and 5.20pm.

All bus services will divert via Armley Town Street.

Vicar Lane M2

This will affect the 42 to Old Farnley, the 75 to Middleton and the 55 to Parkwood.

Viaduct Road/Canal Road/ Ledgard Way

Stops are not closed but delays are expected to bus services along this road between 4.20pm and 5.20pm due to rolling road closures.

All bus services will divert via Armley Road and Wellington Road.

Wellington Street S3 W9

This will affect the 42 to Old Farnley.

Willow Road (from Kirkstall Road to Burley Road)

Stops are not closed but delays are expected to bus services along this road between 4.20pm and 5.20pm due to rolling road closures.

Wyther Lane/Cockshott Lane​

Stops are not closed but delays are expected to bus services along this road between 4.20pm and 5.20pm due to rolling road closures.

York Street F2

This will affect the 163 and 166 to Castleford.

York Street F3

This will affect the 19 19A to Garforth and the 163 and 166 to Castleford.

York Street F5

This will affect the 49, 50 and 50A to Seacroft, the 167 and 168 to Castleford and the 444 and 446 to Wakefield.

York Street F7

This will affect the 19 and 19A to Ireland Wood/Tinshill.