Leeds bus services still delayed four hours after climate change protest

Bus services across Leeds are still delayed almost four hours after a climate change protest in the city centre.

School pupils and young people took part in the YouthStrike4Climate at 12pm in Leeds city centre.

This is the third climate change protest this year.

The first UK strike took place on February 15 and the second outside Leeds Town Hall on March 15.

Today's protest march affected all services due to a rolling road closure as the march took place.

At about 1.30pm bus services in Leeds were recovering from the protest.

In an update on Twitter, First Bus said: "Leeds delays of up to 25min across Leeds network caused by a protest march earlier in the city centre and early peak time congestion. We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result."

A later update at 4pm said the services had failed to recover from the initial delays caused by the protest.

First Bus said: "Leeds delays of between 15 and 35min across Leeds network.

"Services failed to recover from a protest march earlier on before being hit with school time congestion.

"Also busy in and around Leeds city centre."

