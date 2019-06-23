Leeds Bridge closed TODAY and there are bus diversions

Have your say

Leeds Bridge is closed today and there are bus diversions in place.

The bridge is closed inbound into the city centre all day.

It will affect buses 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51, 52 & PR1.

Some city centre stops will not be served.

Here are the diversions that are in place according to West Yorkshire Metro:

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13 and 13A towards Roundhay will divert via Crown Point Bridge, Eastgate and The Headrow and will stop on Crown Point Road - stop A2/A3, Duke Street - stop A4 (45029581) before stopping at New Briggate, stops N1 or N2.

These services will not stop at Meadow Lane T12 (45011727), New Market St V2 (45010683) or Vicar Lane V4 (45012980).

Services 51 and 52 towards Moor Allerton will divert via Crown Point Bridge and Eastgate and will stop on Crown Point Road - stop A2/A3, Duke Street - stop A4 (45029581) before stopping on The Headrow - stop H6.

These services will not stop at Meadow Lane T12 (45011727) or New Market Street V1 (45010684)

Elland Road park and ride, PR1 will divert via Crown Point Bridge.

All services from Leeds City Centre will run via Leeds Bridge and Bridge End.

The bridge was also closed on Tuesday, June 18 from 7pm until 6am.

It will be closed again on Sunday, June 30 and Sunday, July 7.