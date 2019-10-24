Leeds Bradford Airport direct to New York: Jet2 announce three exclusive flights this Christmas
Jet2 has announced three direct flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to New York this Christmas.
The airline is also offering exclusive four-night trips in the Big Apple, with Christmas Shopping and Winter in New York packages available.
Holidaymakers can enjoy winter activities while staying in iconic 3 to 5 star hotels in a central New York location.
The three flights are on sale now and previous direct Christmas flights to New York have sold out quickly.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, said: "Our New York trips from Leeds Bradford Airport have once again proved extremely popular with customers looking to enjoy a break to the Big Apple ahead of Christmas, and we're delighted to be offering direct flights and unforgettable trips once again to the magical city.
"With Christmas Shopping and Winter in New York covered, there really is something for everyone!”
When can I fly out?
Jet2 are putting on three Christmas flights to New York on December 3, December 10 and December 17.
How much will it cost me?
Flights start at £429 per person for a return, while four-night packages will cost upwards of £949 per person.
Packages are on sale now and can be secured with a £60pp deposit.
