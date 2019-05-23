Leeds Bradford Airport celebrates return of flights to Tunisia

Have your say

The first departure of a new flight to Tunisia took off from Leeds Bradford Airport on Tuesday.

The airport celebrated the return of flights, operated by Nouvelair on behalf of Thomas Cook, to the north African country as the plane set off to Enfidha.

Leeds Bradford Airport. PIC: Tony Johnson

- > Christmas Day family gathering erupted into violence with baseball bat and knife in Yorkshire street



Holidaymakers can choose from over 25 resorts in the region including Thomas Cook's Sentido brand.

Excursions to explore Tunisia's Roman heritage including Carthage and El Djem will also be on offer to those wanting to immerse themselves in the country's history.

John Cunliffe, Leeds Bradford Airport's aviation and commercial director, said: "It's fantastic to see Enfidha as a destination from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"Tunisia is an increasingly popular destination and one we feel will be very popular with the people of Yorkshire.

"We look forward to welcoming Nouvelair to Leeds Bradford Airport on a weekly basis throughout the summer."

The flights will operate once a week, on a Tuesday between May 21 and September 24.