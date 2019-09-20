Jet2 add flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to these Winter Sun destinations

Have your say

Jet2holidays has announced extra flights and seats from Leeds Bradford Airport as part of their Winter Sun offer.

Leeds holidaymakers can catch extra flights to the Canary Islands, Turkey, Cyprus, Alicante and Majorca over the winter.

The airline has also launched a huge sale on seats to destinations including Malaga, Alicante, Portugal (Faro and Madeira) and Cyprus.

John Cunliffe, Aviation & Commercial Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We are thrilled that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are giving even more holidaymakers the chance to experience some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations in Winter 2020/21.

"We anticipate that there will be strong demand for these excellent locations, and we look forward to welcoming holidaymakers to our airport.”

Extra flights to winter sun destinations:

Canary Islands: Over 175,000 seats on sale to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, with up to 18 weekly services departing to the four islands

Turkey: Over 20,000 seats on sale to Antalya with two weekly services departing to the Turkish sunshine throughout the winter

Cyprus: Weekly services to Paphos as Cyprus continues to increase in popularity as a Winter Sun destination

Mainland Spain: Over 120,000 seats on sale, with up to eight weekly services to Alicante (including double daily on weekends) and five weekly services to Malaga

Portugal: Over 35,000 seats on sale to Faro (Algarve) and Madeira

Majorca: Weekly services operating to Palma during key periods

