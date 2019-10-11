High tech 'mood boosting' lighting installed at Leeds Station
New high-tech lighting has been installed at Leeds City Station which promises to encourage 'positive moods' amongst commuters.
Human Circadian Rhythm Lighting (HCRL) has been installed above the newly redeveloped concourse, a first for UK railways.
The lighting system mimics the light patterns of natural daylight with a cooler white light in the mornings and warmer yellow light in the evenings.
This works with your body clock maintaining the right levels of melatonin in your body, promising to encourage positive moods.
The lighting is part of a multi-million pound redevelopment of Leeds Station which has seen a new transparent roof and a streamlined ticketing system built.
The station now boasts a gold welcome sign on the New Station Street entrance, which has been partly pedestrianised, and a new transparent front will be built over the entrance.
TSP Projects, the Yorkshire-based engineering firm behind the huge project, say the new obstruction-free concourse will reduce congestion at the station.
Craig Scott, CEO of TSP Projects, said: "The opportunity to transform Leeds Station was exciting and challenging for TSP Projects and our staff displayed passion and dedication to complete on time and to the highest standard.
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to deliver cutting edge improvements and a station lighting scheme that is unique in the UK."