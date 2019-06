Have your say

A car crash has caused tailbacks on Whitehall Road tonight.

The crash between two cars at the junction of Globe Road and Whitehall Road has caused a backlog of vehicles towards the train station.

Traffic is backed up towards the station.

Two small vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Two police vans and around four officers arrived at the scene to control traffic and take statements.

The crash - which is directly outside the Yorkshire Evening Post offices - happened shortly before 6.45pm.