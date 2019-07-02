Have your say on plans to add 400 spaces to Temple Green park and ride in Leeds

Consultation has started on increasing the size of a 1,000 capacity park and ride facility in Leeds.

It is at the Temple Green site in east Leeds which opened just two years ago and is already 85 per cent full most days. By the end of the year it is expected to be at full capacity.

In December, Leeds City Council's Executive Board approved plans to buy land, to provide an extra 400 parking spaces at Temple Green and Connecting Leeds has now developed these for public consultation.

There will also be consultation on plans around improvements on Beckett Street between St James's University Hospital and the city centre.

Bus user figures show that the city bound bus stop opposite St James's University Hospital is the busiest stop in Leeds. Previous consultation plans for nearby Beckett Street and Burmantofts Street found most people agreed bus services were often delayed and unreliable and there was support for improvements to benefit bus users, cyclists and pedestrians with measures such as extra pelican crossings, wider pavements and more cycle friendly routes.

Together these two schemes will help increase public transport use, in line with the council's target of doubling the number of bus users in ten years. In addition, the schemes will also improve local air quality and encourage active travel.

These measures are part of Connecting Leeds, the council's transport strategy for the city, and it is to invest an unprecedented £270m in the transport network around Leeds.

Coun Lisa Mulherin, member for climate change, transport and sustainable development said: "Park and ride is a key part of our Connecting Leeds transport strategy for the city. After only two years, I'm pleased to see Temple Green park and ride is already a success and is growing to take more cars off the roads into the city centre.

"It shows that by working together with bus operators providing new, cleaner, bus services, people are finding it a better alternative to travelling by car into the city centre. It's also a cheaper way to travel for families, with children travelling free from park and ride with a paying adult."

Have Your Say

For Beckett Street a public drop-in session at St James's University Hospital will take place from 2pm - 7pm on Tuesday July 9.

The public can give their views on both schemes (Temple Green and Oakwood to Leeds) via the Leeds City Council website until Friday August 2.