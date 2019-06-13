Full M62 weekend closure near Leeds postponed due to heavy rain

Have your say

The full closure of the M62 near Leeds which which was set to go ahead this weekend has been postponed due to the weather.

Highways England had planned to close the motorway westbound from 8pm on Friday, June 14 to 5am on Monday, June 17, between junctions 29 and 28.

Ardsley Railway Bridge needs waterproofing work.

But the unseasonable rainfall has forced motorways chiefs to postpone the closure.

The predicted tailbacks would have impacted the M621 and M1.

In a statement on Twitter, Highways England Yorkshire said: "Our full weekend closure of the M62 between junctions 29 and 28 has been cancelled due to the forecast of heavy rain on Saturday, which prevents from carrying out this work.

"We will be confirming the rescheduled date in due course."