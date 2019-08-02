Full list of bus diversions for Leeds Pride 2019

Have your say

Buses across Leeds will be diverted during the Leeds Pride 2019 celebrations.

Some of the buses will be diverted all day due to road closures in place until midnight.

Others will be diverted between 1.30pm and 4.15pm as the parade makes its way through the city centre.

First Bus said that buses will resume normal route when roads are re-opened and it is safe to do so.

Here is the full list of bus diversion routes

1 Holt Park

It will go normal route to Infirmary Street then via City Square, Wellington Street, Inner Ring Road and Blackman Lane to Woodhouse Lane.



1 Beeston

Normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via A58 Inner Ring Road, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade and South Parade to Park Row to resume normal route.



2 3 3A 12 13 13A Moortown/Roundhay

These services will be diverting all day.

The diversion route before and after the parade will go the normal route to Great Wilson Street/Hunslet Lane then Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, Duke Street, St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow to resume normal route.

During the parade the services will go the normal route to Great Wilson Street/Hunslet Lane then Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, March Lane, Inner Ring Road to Eastgate Roundabout and then Regent Street, Skinner Lane to resume own routes at North Street.



2 3 3A 12 13 13A Middleton/White Rose

These services will be diverting all day.

The diversion route before and after the parade will go the normal route to Vicar Lane then Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road and Black Bull Street to resume own routes at Hunslet Lane.

Diversion during the parade will go to Vicar Lane then Lady Lane, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road and Black Bull Street to resume own routes at Hunslet Lane.



4 16 16A Pudsey

The normal route to York Street then Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Victoria Lane and Neville Street to City Square and normal line of route.



4 16 16A Seacroft

The normal route to Boar Lane then Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route at Marsh Lane



5 Leeds CityBus, City Centre

The normal route to Marsh Lane then Est Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street and Neville Street to City Square and terminate at King St W4.



5 Leeds CityBus Halton Moor

Will from infirmary Street via City Square, P5 Boar Lane, R Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, L Crown Point Road, Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route at Marsh Lane (not serving LGI).



6 28 97 X84 Headingley

It will go from the bus station via Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road then via the Inner Ring Road to Woodhouse Lane exit then resume normal line of route at Woodhouse Lane.



6 28 97 X84 Bus Station

It will run normally until Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, Lady Lane to the bus station.



7 7A 7S City Centre

Normal route to Sheepscar then via North Street, Vicar Lane to terminate at U3.



7 7A 7S Scott Hall Road

The service will start from the event stop near jobcentre on Eastgate then via Eastgate, Regent Street and Skinner Lane to North Street to resume normal line of route.



7 Harrogate

From the bus station via Marsh Lane to York Road and normal route



11A Cross Gates -

It will run the normal route Boar Lane then Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route at Marsh Lane.

14 Pudsey

The service will terminate at W4 King Street and start from Wellington Street S3.



15 Old Farnley

This service will terminate at W4 king Street and start from Wellington Street S3.



19 19A Garforth

It will go the normal route to Park Lane, then via A58 Inner Ring Road, Wellington Street, King Street, infirmary Street and City Square to stop P6, then Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route at Marsh Lane.



19 19A Cardigan Road

Normal line of route to Marsh Lane then East Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Meadow Lane, Victoria Road and Neville Street to City Square, Quebec Street and normal line of route to Infirmary Street then via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Westgate to resume normal line of route.



33 34 60 508 757 Kirkstall Rd

It will run from the bus station via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to Kirkstall Road and resume normal line of route.

33 34 6 508 757 Bus Station -

From Kirkstall Road via the inner Ring Road to Event Stop on New York Road then Regent Street, Eastgate to Bus Station.



36 Harrogate/Ripon

From the bus station via Regent Street and Byron Street to North St and the normal line of route.



40 Infirmary Street

Normal Line of route to Marsh Lane then East Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street and Neville Street to City Square and normal line of route to terminate at Infirmary Street.

40 Seacroft -

From infirmary Street via City Square, Boar Lane, then Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route at Marsh Lane.



42 Oakwood

From Wellington Road via the Inner Ring Road to Event stop on New York Road bus, then Regent Street to resume normal line of route.

42 Old Farnley

Normal Line of route to Regent Street, Byron Street, North Street, Event Stop on New York, then Eastgate, St peter’s Street, Marsh Lane to Inner Ring Road to Wellington Street exit then normal line of route.



49 50 50A Seacroft

The normal line of route to Park Lane then Inner Ring Road to North Street exit, New York Road, Regent Street, St peter’s Street, Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route. Misses: all city centre stops



49 50 50A Burley Road

Normal route to Inner Ring Road to Eastgate Roundabout, then Eastgate bus stop 45029963 onto Regents Street, Sheepscar, Clay Pit Lane, Inner Ring Road, exit at Westgate, Park Lane resume normal line of route.



51 52 Moor Allerton

The service will be diverting all day. It will run the normal route to Great Wilson Street/Hunslet Lane then Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, Duke Street, St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow to resume normal route.

During the parade it will go the normal route to Great Wilson Street/Hunslet Lane then Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Eastgate Roundabout and then observe Eastgate Event bus stop E2 (45029963), Regent Street, Skinner Lane to resume own routes at North Street, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road, Lovell Park Road, to resume normal line of route.



51 52 Morley

The service will be diverting all day. It will run the normal route to Vicar Lane then Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road and Black Bull Street to resume own routes at Great Wilson Street.

During the parade it will go the ormal line of route to Vicar Lane then Lady Lane, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Lane to resume normal line of route.

55 75 Holbeck

These services will terminate at W4 King Street and start from S12 Aire Street.



56 Moor Grange

Normal route to Inner Ring Road then via Eastgate Roundabout, Eastgate Event bus stop E2 45029963, Regents Street, Sheepscar St South, Clay Pit Lane to

Woodhouse Lane exit then normal line of route.



56 Whinmoor

Normal line of route to Woodhouse Lane then Merrion Street, Vicar Lane and Lady Lane to St Peters Street.

64 Infirmary Street

Normal Line of route to Marsh Lane then East Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street and Neville Street to City Square and normal line of route to Infirmary Street.



64 Aberford

From Infirmary Street via City Square, Boar Lane, then Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route at Marsh Lane



72 X6 Bradford

From Wellington Road via the Inner Ring Road exit to New York Road Event bus stop E3 45032034, Regent Street, Eastgate to Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Wellington Road then normal line of route



74 Infirmary Street

Normal route to Hunslet Lane then continue Hunslet Lane, Meadow Lane, Victoria Road, Neville Street, Bishopgate Street then resume normal route.



74 Middleton

From Infirmary Street then Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane and resume normal route



81A Infirmary Street/Pudsey

Normal Line of route to York Street then Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street and Neville Street to City Square and normal line of route to Pudsey or Infirmary Street.

110 189 410 Hunslet Road

Normal route and stops to Crown Point Road then Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road Slip Road, Eastgate to the bus station. From the bus station via normal route and stops



117 200 201 201A 202 203 481 Bus Station



Normal line of route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Crown Point Bridge to the bus station



117 200 201 201A 202 203 481 Dewsbury Road

These services diverted from 0600 – 2359 - from the bus station via Duke Street, Crown Point Bridge, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Lane to resume normal line of route



163 166 Castleford

Normal line of route to York Road then Inner Ring Road to Playhouse exit to Eastgate Event Bus Stop 45032090 opposite Eastgate Job Centre, via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to normal route



168 Castleford

Normal line of route to Crown Point Road then Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Playhouse exit to Eastgate Event bus stop E1 near the Job Centre. Exit via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to normal route



229 254 254A 255 Bus Station

Normal route to Domestic Road then Domestic Street, Pleasant Street, Stocks Hill, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Rd and Duke St to the bus station.



229 254 254A 255 Whitehall Road

From the bus station via Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Jack Lane, Ninevah Road, Stocks Hill, Pleasant Street, Domestic Street, Domestic Road and normal line of route



444 446 Wakefield

These services will terminate at and start from the Bus Station.



PR1 Elland Road Bishopgate Street Z1

City Square, Quebec Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane and Mill Hill to normal route.

X26 X27 Thorpe Park

Normal route to Vicar Lane, use U7 then via Lady Lane, Regent Street, St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to resume normal route on York Road



X99 Wetherby

Normal route to Regent Street then Skinner Lane, North Street to Vicar Lane U3 then Lady Lane to Eastgate then round the roundabout to temporary stop outside the job centre then resume normal route.