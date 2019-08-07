Flights cancelled and delayed as British Airways IT issues cause travel chaos for thousands of passengers

Have your say

British Airways passengers have reported delayed and cancelled flights due to IT issues with the company's check-in systems this morning.

Images posted on social media showed long queues of holidaymakers on Wednesday morning as well as error messages with the BA app.

A BA spokesman said: "We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures.

"Please check ba.com and manage my booking for the latest flight information, and allow extra time at the airport."

The airline is using back-up and manual systems to try and cope with the issues.

More to follow.