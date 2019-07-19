Extinction Rebellion pack up Leeds camp but Victoria Bridge still closed

Have your say

Extinction Rebellion protesters have packed away their camp on Victoria Bridge after five days of protests.

The yellow boat that had been blocking the road since Monday has been moved, but the bridge remains closed to all vehicles.

The last of the Extinction Rebellion protesters pack up their camp.

The protesters have packed away their tents and banners and have washed all chalk off the bridge.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that no arrests were made across the week.

Only one police van remains on the site but the road is still blocked off to traffic.

The protesters were campaigning against investment into the fossil fuel industry and urging the government and Leeds council to do more to stop climate change.

The action was backed by Labour MP Alex Sobel, green party candidates and Labour councillors, who visited the camp to show their support.

