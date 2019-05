Police have issued a list of every permanent speed camera location in Leeds.

These are the locations of the fixed, permanent speed cameras across Leeds, as published by the West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership run by West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Council.

1. 60mph: Walton Road, Wetherby Near the junction with Wood Lane

2. 60mph: Walton Road, Wetherby Located near Spring Lane

3. 60MPH: Ring Road, Farsley, Leeds Between Calverley Lane & Priesthorpe Road

4. 60MPH: Ring Road Farsley, Leeds Between Dawsons Corner & Priesthorpe Road

