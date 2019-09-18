Every Leeds road closure ahead of the UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019

The UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019 take place this weekend and road closures are in place to facilitate the race.
Some closures will be in place for a short period of time and others will be all-day closures.
Here is the list of road closures in full:
Friday 20 10am until 11.15:
Wighill Lane
Closed from the North Yorkshire boundary to to Wetherby Road
Wetherby Road
Wighill Lane to Walton Road
Walton Road
Wood Lane to Privas Way
Privas Way
Walton Road to Boston Road
Boston Road
Privas Way to High Street
High Street
Boston Road to Market Place
Market Place
The whole road will be closed.
Westgate
The whole road will be closed.
Spofforth Hill
To boundary with NYCC
Friday 20 from 3.40 to 4.40pm:
Wighill Lane
From North Yorkshire boundary to Wetherby Road
Rudgate
From North Yorkshire boundary to Wighill Lane
Friday 20 at 12pm until 10pm Saturday 21:
The Market Place Area will be closed for more than 24 hours.
This includes the area around the Town Hall, off of the A661
Saturday 21 closures:
From 10.30am to 5pm:
Cross Street
The whole road will be closed.
The Shambles
The whole road will be closed.
Victoria Street
It will be closed from High Street to Victoria Court.
North Street
It will be closed from St James's Street to High Street
High Street
The whole road will be closed.
Westgate
It will be closed from Market Place to Crossley Street
From 11am to 12.30pm:
Hollins Hill
From the boundary with Bradford to Bradford Road
Bradford Road
The whole road will be closed.
Piper Lane
The whole road will be closed.
Westgate
The whole road will be closed.
Manor Square
From Westgate to Clapgate
Clapgate
The whole road will be closed.
Bridge Street
The whole road will be closed.
Billams Hill
From Bridge Street to Farnley Lane.
Farnley Lane
Billams Hill to boundary with North Yorkshire.
From 12.30pm to 4pm:
Wighill Lane
From the the North Yorkshire boundary to to Rudgate
Rudgate
From the North Yorkshire boundary to Wighill Lane.
B1224 York Road
From the North Yorkshire boundary to Racecourse Approach
York Road
From Racecourse Approach to North Street
North Street
From York Road to St James's Street
4661 Westgate
From Crossley Street to Spofforth Hill
4661 Spofforth Hill
The whole road will closed .
Sunday 29
Between midnight and 12pm:
Park Lane
From Burley Street to Westgate
Westgate
The whole road is closed.
The Headrow
From Westgate to Albion Street
Park Square
From East Park Square North to The Headrow
Great George Street
From Portland Street to Dudley Way
Calverley Street
From The Headrow to Portland Street
East Parade
From South Parade to The Headrow
Cookridge Street
From The Headrow to Portland Gate
Oxford Place
The whole road is closed.
Alexander Street
The whole road is closed.
Park Row
From The Headrow to South Parade
Park Row
From Northbound at lnfirmary Street
Rossington Street
The whole road is closed.
Percival Street
The whole road is closed.
Vernon Street
The whole road is closed.
St. Anne's Street
The Light car park to Cookridge Street
Portland Crescent
The whole road is closed.
Portland Gate
The whole road is closed.
Between 8.30 and 9.40:
Park Lane
From Westgate to Hanover Way
Hanover Way
The whole road is closed.
Woodhouse Square
From Hanover Way to Clarendon Road
Clarendon Road
From Woodhouse Square to Woodhouse Lane
Woodhouse Lane
From Clarendon Road to Headingley Lane
Headingley Lane
The whole road is closed.
Otley Road
From Headingley Lane to Otley Old Road
Otley Old Road
From Otley Road to Cookridge lane
Cookridge Lane
The whole road is closed.
Otley Old Road
From Cookridge Lane to East Chevin Road
East Chevin Road
The whole road is closed.
Gay Lane
The whole road is closed.
Bondgate
The whole road is closed.
Kirkgate
The whole road is closed.
Westgate
The whole road is closed.
Piper Lane
The whole road is closed.
Bradford Road
From Piper Lane to lkley Road
Ilkley Road
From Bradford Road to boundary with Bradford