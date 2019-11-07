Every bus that will be diverted due to the Leeds Christmas Lights switch on
Leeds' Christmas Lights switch on is almost here.
The event, running from 4.30pm to 11.59pm, will affect bus services running through the city centre.
The Headrow will be closed during this time between Calverley Street and Albion Street.
Calverley Street will be closed between 8pm and 8.45pm.
Below is everything you need to know about which buses are diverted and from where:
5 Halton Moor – Leeds General Infirmary
This service will terminate at King Street, stop W4 (No service to LGI) and will re-start from City Square, stop P5
Misses: Calverley Street Y11, Woodhouse Lane L5, Albion Street J6
Catch From: City Square P5
7 Leeds – Wetherby – Harrogate
Towards Leeds – Diverts via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square, Quebec Street to Infirmary Street.
Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P3
Towards Wetherby & Harrogate – Normal route from Infirmary Street – Leeds Bus Station
Catch from: Infirmary Street G, Boar Lane T1, Leeds Bus Station, New Briggate N3
11A Leeds – Cross Gates
Towards Leeds Between 4.30pm-11.59pm
Divert via Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Wellington Street to Infirmary Street.
Misses: The Headrow R4 Park Row P3
Towards Cross Gates *** between 8pm-8.45pm only ***
Infirmary Street then City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane, Kirkgate, York Street to York Road.
Misses: Great George Street B, Merrion Street F
Catch From: Infirmary Street, stop D, Boar Lane, stop T2
Towards Cross Gates *** between 4.30pm-8pm and then 8.45pm-11.59pm ***
Normal route from Infirmary Street.
Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop D, Great George Street, stop B, Merrion Street, stop F
14 15 Leeds – Pudsey
Towards Leeds Between 4.30pm-8pm and 8.45pm-11.59pm – Diverts via West Street, Wellington Street King Street (W4), East Parade, South Parade and Park Row (P4)
Misses: Westgate Y1 The Headrow Y6
Towards Leeds *** between 8pm-8.45pm only ***– Diverts via West Street, Wellington Street, Terminating at King Street (W4)
Misses: Westgate Y1, The Headrow Y6, Park Row P4
Towards Bramley - normal route to Wellington Road then diverts via Wellington Street terminating at King Street W4 Wellington Street W1
Misses: Westgate Y1 The Headrow Y6 Park Row P4 between 8pm-8.45pm
Catch From: King Street, stop W4, Wellington Street, stop W1, (Park Row, stop P4 ***apart form 8pm-8.45pm*** when stop not served***)
19 19A Ireland Wood / Tinshill – Leeds City Centre – East Garforth
Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill * 4.30pm-8pm and then 8.45pm-11.59pm * – normal route Infirmary Street the divert via City Square, Quebec Street, King Street, East Parade and The Headrow
Misses: Westgate Y10;
Catch From: Kirkgate, stop K13, Duncan Street, stop K17 New Station Street, stop S5, Infirmary Street, stop D
Towards Burley Road *** between 8pm-8.45pm *** – normal route Infirmary Street the divert via City Square, Wellington Street, West Street and Park Lane
Misses: Westgate Y10 Y14;
Catch From: Kirkgate, stop K13, Duncan Street, stop K17, New Station Street stop S5, Infirmary Street, stop D
Towards Garforth – normal route to Park Lane then divert via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street to City Square.
Misses: Westgate Y1, The Headrow Y5
Catch From: Boar Lane, stop P6, Corn Exchange, stop K6, York Street, stop F2 and F3
27 Leeds – Guiseley
Towards Guiseley ***between 8pm-8.45pm only*** – from New Station Street via City Square, Quebec Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, (observe H10) Albion Street, (observe J) to its own route
Misses: Calverley Street A Great George Street C
Catch from: New Station Street, stop S5, The Headrow, stop H10 Woodhouse Lane, stop L2
Towards Leeds City Centre 4.30pm-8pm then 8.45pm-11.59pm – Normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street, stop E, North Street, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane to New Station Street
Misses: Albion Street J4 and Park Row P3
28 Leeds Dock – University – Headingley – Adel
Towards Adel - ***between 8pm-8.45pm only*** – from New Station Street via City Square, Quebec Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, (observe H10) Albion Street, (observe J3) to its own route
Misses: Calverley Street A Great George Street C
Catch from: New Station Street stop S5, The Headrow, stop H10 Albion Street, stop J3
Towards Leeds Dock 4.30pm-8pm and then 8.45pm-11.59pm – Normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street (E) North Street, Vicar Lane, York Street
Misses: Albion Street J6 and Park Row P5
Catch From: Woodhouse Lane, stop L5, York Street, stop F3
33 34 Otley – Leeds
Towards Leeds – normal route
Towards Guiseley – normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T8), Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route
Misses: The Headrow H9, Park Row P1
Catch from: Bus Station, Boar Lane, stop T8, Wellington Street, stops S3 and W9
35 Leeds - Greengates
Towards Leeds – normal route.
Towards Greengates – normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T7), Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route
Misses: The Headrow H9, Park Row P1
Catch From: Bus Station, Boar Lane, stop T7, Wellington Street, stop S3 and W9
36 Leeds – Harrogate – Ripon (Infirmary Street journeys)
Towards Leeds – Diverts via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square, Quebec Street to Infirmary Street.
Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P3.
Towards Harrogate – Normal route from Infirmary Street – Leeds Bus Station
Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop H, Boar Lane, stop T1, Leeds Bus Station, New Briggate, stop N1
42 Old Farnley – Leeds City Centre – Oakwood
Towards Oakwood – normal route
Towards Old Farnley – via Vicar Lane (M2), New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T8), Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route
Misses: The Headrow H5 R4, Park Row P1
Catch From: Vicar Lane, stop M2, Boar Lane, stop T8, Wellington Street, stop S3
49 50 50A Horsforth – Leeds City Centre – Seacroft/Monkswood Gate
Towards Burley Road 4.30pm-11.59pm – normal route to The Headrow, New Briggate (N4), Inner Ring Road to Westgate to Park Lane
Misses: Westgate Y10; H7
Catch From: York Street, stop F6, Eastgate, stop G5, New Briggate, stop N4
Towards Seacroft/Monkswood Gate – normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place to Great George Street
Misses: Calverley Street A,
Catch from: Vicar Lane, stop M3, York Street, stop F5 and F2 (Calverley Street, stop A *** before 8pm and after 8.45pm *** to normal route)
55 Leeds – Parkwood *** only affected between 8pm-8.45pm ***
This service will terminate at King Street W4 and restarting from Aire Street S12
Misses: Park Row P3
Catch from: Aire Street, stop S12
60 Leeds – Keighley
Towards Leeds – normal route to the Leeds Bus Station.
Towards Keighley – Divert from Eastgate to Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route
Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P1
Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington Street, stops S3 and W10
72 Leeds – Bradford
Towards Leeds – via normal route to Merrion Street.
Towards Bradford – From Merrion Street via New Briggate, A64 (M) Inner Ring Road, A58 Inner Ring Road, to resume normal route from Wellington Road
Misses: The Headrow H8, Y10,
Catch from: Merrion Street, stop D, Wellington Bridge Street, stop W12
75 Leeds– Middleton *** only affected between 8pm-8.45pm ***
This service will terminate at King Street W4 and restarting from Aire Street S12
Misses: Park Row P3
Catch from: Aire Street, stop S12
163 166 Leeds – Garforth – Castleford
Towards Leeds – normal route to Eastgate.
Towards Castleford – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street
Misses: Park Row R8 Boar Lane P6 Corn Exchange K6
Catch from: York Street, stop F3 and F2
167 168 Leeds - Castleford
Towards Leeds – normal route to Eastgate.
Towards Castleford – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street
Misses: Park Row R8 Boar Lane T1
Catch from: York Street, stop F5
444 446 Leeds – Wakefield *** only affected between 8pm-8.45pm ***
Towards Leeds – normal route to King Street terminating at (W4)
Misses: South Parade R7 Park Row P4.
Towards Wakefield – Divert via King Street, Infirmary Street to City Square and Boar Lane
Misses: South Parade R7, Park Row P4
Catch from: Bus Station, Boar Lane, stop T1, York Street, stop F5.
508 Leeds – Halifax
Towards Leeds – normal route to Leeds Bus Station.
Towards Halifax – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street to City Square
Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P1
Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington Street, stops S3 and W10.
757 Leeds – Leeds Bradford Airport
Towards Leeds – Divert via Leeds Inner Ring Road to New York Street, Eastgate, St Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.
Misses: Westgate, Y2, The Headrow Y5, Park Row P1, City Square P5
Towards Leeds and Bradford Airport
Catch from: usual route and stops in the city
X6 Leeds – Bradford
Towards Leeds – via normal route to Merrion Street
Towards Bradford – From Merrion Street via New Briggate, A64 (M) Inner Ring Road, A58 Inner Ring Road, to resume normal route from Armley Gyratory
Misses: The Headrow H8 Y10,
Catch from: Merrion Street, stop D
X14 Leeds – Bramley – Pudsey
Towards Leeds Between 4.30pm-8pm – Diverts via West Street, Wellington Street King Street (W4), East Parade, South Parade and Park Row (P4)
Misses: Westgate Y1 The Headrow Y6
Catch From: Park Row, stop P4, Wellington Street, stop W1
X26 X27 Leeds – Thorpe Park – Garforth
Towards Leeds – via Vicar Lane (U3), Duncan Street, Boar Lane , Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to Infirmary Street.
Misses: The Headrow H8
Towards Garforth between 4.30pm-8pm and 8.45pm-11.59pm – Infirmary Street via normal route
Misses: None
Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop D, Great George Street, stop B, Merrion Street, stop F
Towards Garforth *** between 8pm-8.45pm only *** – Infirmary Street then City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane, Kirkgate, York Street to York Road
Misses: Great George Street B, Merrion Street F
Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop D, Boar Lane, stop T2
X41 Leeds – Wakefield
Towards Leeds – Normal route to King Street terminating at (W4)
Misses: Calverley Street Y11
Towards Wakefield – diverts from King Street to Infirmary Street, City Square to Boar Lane and normal route
Misses: Calverley Street Y12
Catch from: City Square, stop P5, Neville Street, stop Z2, Asda House, stop Z5
X60 Leeds – Castleford
Towards Leeds – normal route to Eastgate
Towards Castleford – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street
Misses: The Headrow H8 R4 Park Row R8 City Square P6 Kirkgate K6
Catch from: York Street, stop F3