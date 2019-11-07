Every bus that will be diverted due to the Leeds Christmas Lights switch on

The event, running from 4.30pm to 11.59pm, will affect bus services running through the city centre.

The Headrow will be closed during this time between Calverley Street and Albion Street.

Calverley Street will be closed between 8pm and 8.45pm.

A bus on The Headrow.

Below is everything you need to know about which buses are diverted and from where:

5 Halton Moor – Leeds General Infirmary

This service will terminate at King Street, stop W4 (No service to LGI) and will re-start from City Square, stop P5

Misses: Calverley Street Y11, Woodhouse Lane L5, Albion Street J6

Catch From: City Square P5

7 Leeds – Wetherby – Harrogate

Towards Leeds – Diverts via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square, Quebec Street to Infirmary Street.

Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P3

Towards Wetherby & Harrogate – Normal route from Infirmary Street – Leeds Bus Station

Catch from: Infirmary Street G, Boar Lane T1, Leeds Bus Station, New Briggate N3

11A Leeds – Cross Gates

Towards Leeds Between 4.30pm-11.59pm

Divert via Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Wellington Street to Infirmary Street.

Misses: The Headrow R4 Park Row P3

Towards Cross Gates *** between 8pm-8.45pm only ***

Infirmary Street then City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane, Kirkgate, York Street to York Road.

Misses: Great George Street B, Merrion Street F

Catch From: Infirmary Street, stop D, Boar Lane, stop T2

Towards Cross Gates *** between 4.30pm-8pm and then 8.45pm-11.59pm ***

Normal route from Infirmary Street.

Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop D, Great George Street, stop B, Merrion Street, stop F

14 15 Leeds – Pudsey

Towards Leeds Between 4.30pm-8pm and 8.45pm-11.59pm – Diverts via West Street, Wellington Street King Street (W4), East Parade, South Parade and Park Row (P4)

Misses: Westgate Y1 The Headrow Y6

Towards Leeds *** between 8pm-8.45pm only ***– Diverts via West Street, Wellington Street, Terminating at King Street (W4)

Misses: Westgate Y1, The Headrow Y6, Park Row P4

Towards Bramley - normal route to Wellington Road then diverts via Wellington Street terminating at King Street W4 Wellington Street W1

Misses: Westgate Y1 The Headrow Y6 Park Row P4 between 8pm-8.45pm

Catch From: King Street, stop W4, Wellington Street, stop W1, (Park Row, stop P4 ***apart form 8pm-8.45pm*** when stop not served***)

19 19A Ireland Wood / Tinshill – Leeds City Centre – East Garforth

Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill * 4.30pm-8pm and then 8.45pm-11.59pm * – normal route Infirmary Street the divert via City Square, Quebec Street, King Street, East Parade and The Headrow

Misses: Westgate Y10;

Catch From: Kirkgate, stop K13, Duncan Street, stop K17 New Station Street, stop S5, Infirmary Street, stop D

Towards Burley Road *** between 8pm-8.45pm *** – normal route Infirmary Street the divert via City Square, Wellington Street, West Street and Park Lane

Misses: Westgate Y10 Y14;

Catch From: Kirkgate, stop K13, Duncan Street, stop K17, New Station Street stop S5, Infirmary Street, stop D

Towards Garforth – normal route to Park Lane then divert via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street to City Square.

Misses: Westgate Y1, The Headrow Y5

Catch From: Boar Lane, stop P6, Corn Exchange, stop K6, York Street, stop F2 and F3

27 Leeds – Guiseley

Towards Guiseley ***between 8pm-8.45pm only*** – from New Station Street via City Square, Quebec Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, (observe H10) Albion Street, (observe J) to its own route

Misses: Calverley Street A Great George Street C

Catch from: New Station Street, stop S5, The Headrow, stop H10 Woodhouse Lane, stop L2

Towards Leeds City Centre 4.30pm-8pm then 8.45pm-11.59pm – Normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street, stop E, North Street, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane to New Station Street

Misses: Albion Street J4 and Park Row P3

28 Leeds Dock – University – Headingley – Adel

Towards Adel - ***between 8pm-8.45pm only*** – from New Station Street via City Square, Quebec Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, (observe H10) Albion Street, (observe J3) to its own route

Misses: Calverley Street A Great George Street C

Catch from: New Station Street stop S5, The Headrow, stop H10 Albion Street, stop J3

Towards Leeds Dock 4.30pm-8pm and then 8.45pm-11.59pm – Normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street (E) North Street, Vicar Lane, York Street

Misses: Albion Street J6 and Park Row P5

Catch From: Woodhouse Lane, stop L5, York Street, stop F3

33 34 Otley – Leeds

Towards Leeds – normal route

Towards Guiseley – normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T8), Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route

Misses: The Headrow H9, Park Row P1

Catch from: Bus Station, Boar Lane, stop T8, Wellington Street, stops S3 and W9

35 Leeds - Greengates

Towards Leeds – normal route.

Towards Greengates – normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T7), Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route

Misses: The Headrow H9, Park Row P1

Catch From: Bus Station, Boar Lane, stop T7, Wellington Street, stop S3 and W9

36 Leeds – Harrogate – Ripon (Infirmary Street journeys)

Towards Leeds – Diverts via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square, Quebec Street to Infirmary Street.

Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P3.

Towards Harrogate – Normal route from Infirmary Street – Leeds Bus Station

Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop H, Boar Lane, stop T1, Leeds Bus Station, New Briggate, stop N1

42 Old Farnley – Leeds City Centre – Oakwood

Towards Oakwood – normal route

Towards Old Farnley – via Vicar Lane (M2), New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T8), Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route

Misses: The Headrow H5 R4, Park Row P1

Catch From: Vicar Lane, stop M2, Boar Lane, stop T8, Wellington Street, stop S3

49 50 50A Horsforth – Leeds City Centre – Seacroft/Monkswood Gate

Towards Burley Road 4.30pm-11.59pm – normal route to The Headrow, New Briggate (N4), Inner Ring Road to Westgate to Park Lane

Misses: Westgate Y10; H7

Catch From: York Street, stop F6, Eastgate, stop G5, New Briggate, stop N4

Towards Seacroft/Monkswood Gate – normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place to Great George Street

Misses: Calverley Street A,

Catch from: Vicar Lane, stop M3, York Street, stop F5 and F2 (Calverley Street, stop A *** before 8pm and after 8.45pm *** to normal route)

55 Leeds – Parkwood *** only affected between 8pm-8.45pm ***

This service will terminate at King Street W4 and restarting from Aire Street S12

Misses: Park Row P3

Catch from: Aire Street, stop S12

60 Leeds – Keighley

Towards Leeds – normal route to the Leeds Bus Station.

Towards Keighley – Divert from Eastgate to Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to normal route

Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P1

Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington Street, stops S3 and W10

72 Leeds – Bradford

Towards Leeds – via normal route to Merrion Street.

Towards Bradford – From Merrion Street via New Briggate, A64 (M) Inner Ring Road, A58 Inner Ring Road, to resume normal route from Wellington Road

Misses: The Headrow H8, Y10,

Catch from: Merrion Street, stop D, Wellington Bridge Street, stop W12

75 Leeds– Middleton *** only affected between 8pm-8.45pm ***

This service will terminate at King Street W4 and restarting from Aire Street S12

Misses: Park Row P3

Catch from: Aire Street, stop S12

163 166 Leeds – Garforth – Castleford

Towards Leeds – normal route to Eastgate.

Towards Castleford – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street

Misses: Park Row R8 Boar Lane P6 Corn Exchange K6

Catch from: York Street, stop F3 and F2

167 168 Leeds - Castleford

Towards Leeds – normal route to Eastgate.

Towards Castleford – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street

Misses: Park Row R8 Boar Lane T1

Catch from: York Street, stop F5

444 446 Leeds – Wakefield *** only affected between 8pm-8.45pm ***

Towards Leeds – normal route to King Street terminating at (W4)

Misses: South Parade R7 Park Row P4.

Towards Wakefield – Divert via King Street, Infirmary Street to City Square and Boar Lane

Misses: South Parade R7, Park Row P4

Catch from: Bus Station, Boar Lane, stop T1, York Street, stop F5.

508 Leeds – Halifax

Towards Leeds – normal route to Leeds Bus Station.

Towards Halifax – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street to City Square

Misses: The Headrow H9 Park Row P1

Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington Street, stops S3 and W10.

757 Leeds – Leeds Bradford Airport

Towards Leeds – Divert via Leeds Inner Ring Road to New York Street, Eastgate, St Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Misses: Westgate, Y2, The Headrow Y5, Park Row P1, City Square P5

Towards Leeds and Bradford Airport

Catch from: usual route and stops in the city

X6 Leeds – Bradford

Towards Leeds – via normal route to Merrion Street

Towards Bradford – From Merrion Street via New Briggate, A64 (M) Inner Ring Road, A58 Inner Ring Road, to resume normal route from Armley Gyratory

Misses: The Headrow H8 Y10,

Catch from: Merrion Street, stop D

X14 Leeds – Bramley – Pudsey

Towards Leeds Between 4.30pm-8pm – Diverts via West Street, Wellington Street King Street (W4), East Parade, South Parade and Park Row (P4)

Misses: Westgate Y1 The Headrow Y6

Catch From: Park Row, stop P4, Wellington Street, stop W1

X26 X27 Leeds – Thorpe Park – Garforth

Towards Leeds – via Vicar Lane (U3), Duncan Street, Boar Lane , Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to Infirmary Street.

Misses: The Headrow H8

Towards Garforth between 4.30pm-8pm and 8.45pm-11.59pm – Infirmary Street via normal route

Misses: None

Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop D, Great George Street, stop B, Merrion Street, stop F

Towards Garforth *** between 8pm-8.45pm only *** – Infirmary Street then City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane, Kirkgate, York Street to York Road

Misses: Great George Street B, Merrion Street F

Catch from: Infirmary Street, stop D, Boar Lane, stop T2

X41 Leeds – Wakefield

Towards Leeds – Normal route to King Street terminating at (W4)

Misses: Calverley Street Y11

Towards Wakefield – diverts from King Street to Infirmary Street, City Square to Boar Lane and normal route

Misses: Calverley Street Y12

Catch from: City Square, stop P5, Neville Street, stop Z2, Asda House, stop Z5

X60 Leeds – Castleford

Towards Leeds – normal route to Eastgate

Towards Castleford – Divert via Eastgate to Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street

Misses: The Headrow H8 R4 Park Row R8 City Square P6 Kirkgate K6