Emergency services rushed to A61 after 16-year-old boy hit by car near Crown Point

Emergency crews have been rushed to Hunslet Road (A61) in Leeds city centre after a 16-year-old boy was hit by a car.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:41 pm

Police were called to the collision at the junction with Butterley Street, near Crown Point shopping centre, at 4.42pm this evening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old pedestrian and a black Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the collision.

Three ambulances attended the scene but the extent of the boy's injuries are not yet known.

Emergency crews were rushed to Hunslet Lane (A61) after a 16-year-old boy was hit by a car

There are traffic delays on the A61 and Black Bull Street after the crash, which happened just before rush hour.

