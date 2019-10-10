Emergency services dealing with incident on train line causing all lines to be blocked
The emergency services are dealing with an incident on the train line this morning - causing all lines to be blocked between Sandal and Agbrigg.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:27 am
Train services through the stations may be cancelled or delayed.
Disruption is set to continue until 8.15am, Northern said.
The route is popular with commuters heading south from Leeds and the surrounding areas.
Anybody delayed by more than 15 minutes should hold onto their tickets to claim compensation.