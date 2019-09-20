Emergency incident on line causes cancellations and huge delays

Have your say

An emergency incident on a rail line has caused lines to be blocked between Ilkley and Guiseley.

Northern said emergency services are dealing with an incident on the line.

Train services running to and from the stations may be cancelled or delayed.

All services between Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square have been cancelled until further notice.

Northern confirmed emergency services were on site.

No estimate could be given for normal services to resume.

Passenger at Forster Square are advised to travel to Shipley before getting on a replacement bus to Guiseley.