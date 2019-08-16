Dog on the loose causes traffic chaos on M621

A dog has escaped onto the M621 causing traffic chaos near Hunslet.
Traffic officers have been trying to restrain a loose dog which escaped onto the carriageway at around 7am on Friday.
Highways England has warned of tailbacks from J7 near Stourton to J4 near Hunslet.
One eyewitness said: "A black medium sized dog seen running down hard shoulder of M621 around junction 4 westbound.
"I pulled over to try and help but it ran away as soon as I got near."
It is not yet known if the dog has been captured.
Highways England tweeted: "M621 J7 Stourton to J4 Hunslet Traffic Officers have been trying to restrain a loose dog.
"Traffic was held which has caused some tailbacks."
