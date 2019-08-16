Dog on the loose causes traffic chaos on M621

Have your say

A dog has escaped onto the M621 causing traffic chaos near Hunslet.

Traffic officers have been trying to restrain a loose dog which escaped onto the carriageway at around 7am on Friday.

Highways England has warned of tailbacks from J7 near Stourton to J4 near Hunslet.

One eyewitness said: "A black medium sized dog seen running down hard shoulder of M621 around junction 4 westbound.

"I pulled over to try and help but it ran away as soon as I got near."

It is not yet known if the dog has been captured.

Highways England tweeted: "M621 J7 Stourton to J4 Hunslet Traffic Officers have been trying to restrain a loose dog.

"Traffic was held which has caused some tailbacks."

