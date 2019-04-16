Disruption up ahead for bus and rail users in Leeds over Easter weekend

Public transport users in Leeds and the rest of West Yorkshire were today urged to avoid getting caught out by Easter bus and train timetable changes.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority says there will be a number of temporary alterations to services over the holiday weekend.

One key change will see the county's buses mostly running to a Saturday schedule on Good Friday.

Buses are due to run as usual on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, while on Easter Monday a Sunday service will mostly be in operation.

Normal train timetables will be in place on all four days, although planned engineering work will cause some disruption.

Routes where services will be affected by work on Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday include Manchester Victoria-Leeds.

For further information about public transport schedules over Easter, visit the www.wymetro.com/easter2019 web page.

Travel centres at Bradford Interchange and bus stations in Leeds, Castleford, Pontefract, Halifax and Huddersfield will be open from 10.15am to 4pm on Good Friday but closed all day on Easter Monday. The centres will be open as normal on Easter Saturday.

The Elland Road PR1 park-and-ride service will not be running on Good Friday as there is a Leeds United home game.

The Temple Green PR2 park-and-ride service, meanwhile, will be off the road on Easter Monday.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, motorists in Yorkshire are also likely to face travel headaches over the next few days.

More than four million car journeys are expected to be made nationwide on Good Friday, according to research by the RAC.

And the M62 westbound from Leeds to Manchester is likely to be one of the most congested routes on the day, with delays of up to an hour predicted between junctions 27 and 18.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Traffic jams are frustrating at the best of times and while we can predict where some of these will crop up, it only takes a single bump or breakdown for huge tailbacks to form."

Highways England is removing more than 450 miles of roadworks in time for the Easter weekend, meaning 99 per cent of motorways and major A-roads in England will be clear of cones.