Disruption at Leeds Bradford Airport as British Airways IT issues cause travel chaos for passengers

A flight had to be delayed at Leeds Bradford Airport as British Airways IT issues caused chaos across the country.

British Airways passengers have reported delayed and cancelled flights due to IT issues with the company's check-in systems this morning.

Images posted on social media showed long queues of holidaymakers on Wednesday morning as well as error messages with the BA app.

A BA spokesman said: "We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures.

"Please check ba.com and manage my booking for the latest flight information, and allow extra time at the airport."

The airline is using back-up and manual systems to try and cope with the issues.

BA said the systems issue had resulted in delays and cancellations from London airports.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “British Airways system issues have caused minor disruption at the airport, with the 09.15 from Heathrow delayed.

We advise passengers to monitor our arrivals and departures website for live updates https://bit.ly/2XLGGgU “