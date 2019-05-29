Delays on M62 near Leeds after crash closes two lanes

Have your say

There are delays on the M62 eastbound near Leeds following a crash between junctions 26 and 27 involving two cars.

West Yorkshire Police received a call about the incident at 12.51pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended the scene and a two lane closure has been put in place whilst the incident is dealt with.

A spokesman for the force said there has been no reports of anyone trapped in their vehicles and it is not thought anyone had been seriously injured.

The closures is causing delays to traffic in the area.

Highways England are expecting normal traffic conditions to resume between 2pm and 2.15pm.