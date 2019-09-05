Delays on Dewsbury Road Leeds after medical emergency

A major road into Leeds was blocked on Thursday afternoon after a bus passenger suffered a medical emergency.

Traffic built up behind a bus which was forced to stop near the Dewsbury Road Hand Car Wash at around 1pm.

The First Bus 3a service was heading towards the White Rose Centre when the passenger became ill.

The situation was dealt with by around 1.30pm, but there are still delays in the area.

Bus services were being diverted around Hunslet.

First tweeted just after 2pm: "Medical emergency on Dewsbury Road has been cleared and the road is now open again, services had to divert away from the incident for approximately 15 minutes however they are now back to normal route.

"Delays of up to 30 minutes at present."

A First spokesman said: "We wish the passenger well and we would like to thank customers for their patience."