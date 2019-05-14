Delays on A64 York Road near Leeds after police incident

There are delays on the A64 York Road near Bramham after a police incident.

Highways England said at around 2.30pm that the eastbound road was closed from the A1M at junction 44 near Bramham due to the incident.

There was no access to the A64 from the A1M north or south while traffic officers helped with the closure.

Traffic was at a standstill and several people could be seen standing outside of their cars in the sunshine.

Eyewitnesses said they had seen a group of people at the side of the road in handcuffs, but this is unconfirmed.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.

The road was closed for around an hour and reopened at around 3.30pm.