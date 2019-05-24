Delays of 40 minutes after crash in North Leeds

There are delays of up to 40 minutes after a crash in North Leeds.

The crash happened at the Oakwood Clock on Friday, May 24.

Oakwood Lane has been closed.

This had led to congestion in the surrounding areas.

First Bus said it has caused bus delays of up to 40 minutes.

In an update on Twitter, it said: "Service Update- Leeds RTC - Accident at Oakwood clock.

"Oakwood Lane has been closed causing congestion along Roundhay Road, Wetherby Road, Princess Avenue and Gledhow Lane adding further to delays.

"Buses currently delayed by up to 40min. We apologise for any inconvenience."

The AA said that there are severe delays eastbound on the A6120 Ring Road between The Pines and A58 Wetherby Road.

Average speeds at five miles per hour.

It also advised of very slow traffic on A6120 Ring Road Shadwell both ways from A58 Wetherby Road to Roundhay Park Lane.