Delays on Leeds inner ring road after traffic lights blackout on Sheepscar interchange

Sheepscar interchange at Clay Pit Lane

Traffic lights are currently not working at the Sheepscar interchange where Chapeltown Road meets Clay Pit Lane.

The failure means cars are backed up and motorists are experiencing longer delays than normal.

Lights are also out on the eastbound exit slip road on the A8 inner ring road where it meets Blenheim Walk at Woodhouse.

Those driving are also urged to take extra care due to the lack of traffic control.