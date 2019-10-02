Delays for motorists after broken down van on M1 in Yorkshire leaves long tailbacks

Have your say

Motorists were hit by more delays on the M1 this morning (Wednesday).

Traffic officers closed a lane on the M1 northbound near Rotherham after a broken down van blocked the carriageway at junction 33 for Catcliffe.

Broken down van causes delays on the M1 northbound

The incident caused long delays for commuters travelling between Sheffield and Leeds.

Highways England said the lane was closed next to the exit slip road at junction 33 at around 8am, causing queues back to junction 32.

The incident also caused a knock-on effect for motorists being redirected, with delays also present on the Woodhead Pass.

The broken down vehicle was recovered and the road fully re-opened shortly later.