Delays at Colton Leeds after crash near M1

Have your say

Motorists are facing delays around Colton after a crash.

The accident on the A6120 Selby Road inbound before Stile Hill Way, happened early on Wednesday afternoon.

-> Drivers warned by West Yorkshire Police after multiple crashes in adverse weather

The outside two lanes of four are blocked just off junction 46 of the M1.

Traffic is still able to pass but there is heavy congestion in the area.

Metro Travel News said services 9, 19, 19A, 22, 163, 166, 403, X26 and X27 faced delays.

-> Next stage of £147M East Leeds orbital road plans set for green light

Leeds Travel Info said at 4pm that the crash had been cleared.