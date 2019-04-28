Delays after M62 motorway closed due to biker crash in West Yorkshire

Have your say

There are long delays on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire due to a crash involving a biker.

The M62 Westbound was closed at Junction 33 in Ferrybridge after a biker came off his bike.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road is now open again.

Drivers have been warned to expect some delays after police and ambulance services dealt with the incident.

Highways England said: "#M62 westbound at J33 #FerryBridge Due to a traffic collision we have closed the motorway at the junction.

"Traffic should leave at the exit and enter via the on slip.

"Expect some delays on approach #TrafficOfficers @WYP_RPU & @YorksAmbulance en route"

Meanwhile, there is congestion on the M621 in Leeds due to Leeds United's home game with Aston Villa at Elland Road.