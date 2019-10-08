Construction on The Headrow in Leeds reveals 'amazing' brickwork and tiled walls underneath

Have your say

Construction work on The Headrow has exposed piles of loose bricks, tiled walls and old foundations from the thoroughfare's rich history.

Leeds residents have shared their pictures on social media in fascination, saying they had 'no idea' that so much lies underneath The Headrow.

Photo: Mark Stevenson

The Headrow first appeared on maps in 1560 and has been an important part of Leeds' history ever since.

Pictures of the exposed road show loose bricks, old foundations of buildings and even tiled walls hidden underneath the tarmac.

One construction worker shared a picture of white tiled walls exposed by the work.

He said: "I’m working on The Headrow myself and some of the brickwork and tiled walls underneath are amazing."

Work on The Headrow is part of a £20million scheme to transform traffic and travel in Leeds city centre.

Thirty-eight bus services are being affected by the redevelopment and disruption is expected to last for at least a year.