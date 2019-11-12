Commuters warned of journey delays as freight train derails in Leeds

A derailed freight train is causing problems between Leeds Station and Wakefield Westgate.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 8:08 am
Trains between Leeds and Wakefield are delayed by a derailed freight train.

Trains may run at reduced speeds on the Northbound lines.

Some services may be cancelled delayed or revised.

The disruption is expected until 9am.

A spokesperson for LNER, who run the Leeds to London services, said: "Due to a derailed train at Wakefield Westgate trains have to run at reduced speed on the Northbound line. "