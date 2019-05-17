Collision on M621 sliproad causing disruption, plus Leeds live breaking news, traffic, travel, weather and M62 updates Breaking Leeds news, traffic and travel updates Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Welcome to Leeds' breaking news service from the Yorkshire Evening Post. We will be bringing you the latest news, weather and traffic and travel updates for the M1, M62 and M621 throughout the day. Please refresh for the latest updates Leeds Bradford Airport among cheapest in UK for car parking costs