Child rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Leeds
A boy has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car on Bullerthorpe Lane in Leeds.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 6:29 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st October 2019, 8:06 pm
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that officers were called to a collision at 5.26pm today.
A child pedestrian was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car.
It is believed that the car involved in the crash was a grey Kia.
An eyewitness at the scene has reported seeing an air ambulance landing near Bullerthorpe Lane and the road is partially blocked in both directions.
The extent of the boy's injuries is yet to be confirmed.