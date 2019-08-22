Cheapest car parks in Leeds ahead of Bank Holiday Weekend and Leeds Carnival 2019
The city centre is set to be busy this weekend as people enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend, Leeds Festival 2019 and Leeds West Indian Festival 2019.
Here are the cheapest council run and private car parks in Leeds city centre.
1. CitiPark Whitehall Road
From Friday 7pm to Monday 6am, prices range from 1.50 for an hour up to 12 for 24 hours.
Google
other
2. International Pool car park
On Saturday's prices range from 1.70 for an hour to 7.80 for over 5 hours. Between 6 and 10pm it is 3. On Sunday it is 5 for more than 4 hours.
Google
other
3. Meadow Lane car park
On Saturday prices go from 1 for 30 minutes to 7.80 for more han 8 hours. On Sunday it is 5 for more than four hours.
Google
other
4. St John's Centre
Run by Q-Park, prices start from 3.20 for an hour up to 24 for up to 24 hours. From 6pm until 9am it is 8.50.
Google
other
View more