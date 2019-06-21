Chaos on the M62 after car fire leads to catalogue of disasters

Have your say

It was chaos on the M62 after a car fire led to a catalogue of disasters.

The chaotic morning on the motorway took place on Friday, June 21

Fire services were called at 8.34am to M62 Junction 27 to M621 junction 1 on slip eastbound (towards Morley) to a car fire on the hard shoulder.

Two crews attended from Cleckheaton and Morley.

The fire services left by 09.38am

There were lane closures in the area leading congestion which backed up to Junction 26.

Highways England advised people to allow extra time for their journeys.

However, that was not the only incident emergency services had to deal with that morning.

At about 9.15am, Highways England spotted a broken dar car which was stranded in lane three between junction 26 Chain bar and J27 Gildersome.

They issued an update on Twitter, which read: "M62 J26 ChainBar to J27 Gildersome Eastbound - As well as the car fire we now have a broken down car in lane 3.

"Lane closures set in the area. As congestion is already building due to the car fire, This is not going to help the situation.

"Traffic Officers enroute."

West Yorkshire Police traffic officers attended and move the car at about 9.20am.

Once the car was out of the live lane, the lane closures were removed.

Emergency services also had to deal with drivers who ignored the smart motorway signals and continued to drive on the closed lanes,

Highways England tweeted out a photograph of the incident, with the car circled in red.

The statement said: "M62 J26 ChainBar to J27 Gildersome Eastbound - A red X over a lane means the lane is closed and not to use it.

"The car in red chose to ignore this."

When a lane is closed the gantry will be marked by a big red X.

Since June 10, motorists who drive in closed lanes on smart motorways can automatically be handed a £100 fine and three penalty points.

It was already illegal to drive in a lane marked with a red X but police officers previously had to catch drivers in the act.

Now drivers who are caught on traffic cameras ignoring the signs can be punished.

Disruption is expected on the motorways again this evening (Friday).

Signs warning about the Cricket World Cup have been visible on the motorway stretch all week.

Sri Lanka are currently playing England at Headingley Stadium.