Caravan flips onto side in M62 crash causing traffic chaos and hour delays

There is traffic chaos on the M62 this evening after a two vehicle crash left a caravan on its side.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway, between Junction 22 at Denshaw and Junction 23 at Huddersfield West.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident which left the white caravan on its side.

All three lanes are blocked as traffic officers attend the scene.

At 4.34pm, Highways England tweeted: "All vehicles involved in the road traffic collision are now on the hard shoulder.

"Due to extensive central reservation damage we have a lane 3 closure on the eastbound carriageway J22 to J23 M62."

Highways England has reported delays of up to an hour as traffic builds up around the incident.

On the westbound carriageway, traffic is queuing back to Junction 24, near Ainley Top, as cars slow down to look at the incident.

Delays are expected long into the evening and traffic officers clear the crash.

