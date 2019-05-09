Car narrowly avoids toppling over wall after crash in Leeds

A car narrowly avoided toppling over a wall after crashing into it.
The front left side of the red Vauxhall Corsa crashed through the low wall in Hall Lane, Farnley on Wednesday.
Several stones were dislodged from the wall, which borders Farnley Park Fish Pond.
A Renault Clio was also involved in the incident.
West Yorkshire Police were called at 6.23pm and closed the road.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.
There were no injuries and the road was reopened at 8.15pm.