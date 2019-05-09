Car narrowly avoids toppling over wall after crash in Leeds

Have your say

A car narrowly avoided toppling over a wall after crashing into it.

The front left side of the red Vauxhall Corsa crashed through the low wall in Hall Lane, Farnley on Wednesday.

A car crashed into a wall in Farnley (Photo: Marti Blagborough)

Several stones were dislodged from the wall, which borders Farnley Park Fish Pond.

A Renault Clio was also involved in the incident.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 6.23pm and closed the road.

Emergency services in Hall Lane (Photo: Marti Blagborough).

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

There were no injuries and the road was reopened at 8.15pm.