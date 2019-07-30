Car fire causing traffic problems on the M62 near Leeds

Have your say

A car is on fire on the M62 causing problems for traffic near Leeds.

A picture shows the silver Mercedes on fire on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 29 and 30 near Rothwell.

One eyewitness said an elderly gentleman was stood outside the car as it burned on Tuesday lunchtime.

Highways England have said two lanes are closed on the carriageway as they emergency services deal with the car fire.

Traffic is slow around junction 29 as a result of the fire.

A tweet from Highways England said: "#M62 Eastbound J29 #Lofthouse to J30 #Rothwell. Lane 1 and 2 closure in place for a vehicle fire.

"@WYFRS on scene alongside #TrafficOfficers".

