West Street was blocked for around an hour this afternoon due to a bus crash.

Police attended, but no ambulances or other emergency crews were required.

Two 52a buses crashed going in opposite directions - leaving both vehicles unable to move without help.

At least 15 buses were stuck from around 1:45pm in the direction of the Cathedral from Glossop Road.

Three trams were also unable to move, and tram services were suspended temporarily between Shalesmoor and the Cathedral.

Trams continued to run as normal from around 3pm.

No one was injured in the incident.