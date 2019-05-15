Buses diverted as road closed in Bramley after crash involving car and bike

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have closed a road in Leeds after a crash involving a car and a bike.

Police were called to the scene at Calverley Lane, Bramley shortly after 5pm.

- > 'Set off now!': Leeds United fans travelling on M62 warned of long delays after crash

A police spokeswoman said the ambulance service were also in attendance but it was not yet known if anyone had been injured.

Buses have been diverted whilst the road closure remains in place.

First West Yorkshire tweeted: "Police road closure - Calverley Lane, Bramley. Road closed in both directions.

"508 service to divert via Coal Hill Lane and Upper Rodley Lane."

Leeds Travel Info tweeted: "Calverley Lane in Bramley closed due to a road traffic accident."